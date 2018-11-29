Bridlington RUFC keen to bounce back with York win

Bridlington RUFC coach Shaun Fearn is hoping his side can bounce back from Saturday’s 17-7 loss at Malton & Norton with a home win against high-flying York.

The coach is aware that his side face two tough games next up, starting with the York clash and then a trip to Bradford & Bingley a week later.

He said: “The next two games before Christmas are big matches and we will go into both games as underdogs.

“We play York at home on Saturday and we will need to be up for it, as they are a strong side, but I am aware what we are capable of and if we all graft, put any possession into points and make sure the basics are done right, then we can beat anybody.

“I am looking forward to Saturday as many don’t really give us a chance, but we will be going into the game with a positive attitude.

“I have no doubt any player who has the Brid shirt on will give 100%, as they know that is what we expect and will only be focussing on a victory.”

Looking back at Saturday’s loss Fearn was disappointed with the result considering the amount of play they had.

He said: “We started off really well and had a lot of possession, but a few mistakes resulted in no reward for the early possession.

“Then we went five points down, which was against the run of play.

“We again put pressure on Malton and had a easy kick at goal, but we took the line-out option, when three points should have been the preferred choice, and we lost the line-out.

“Then we got a well-taken try through Will Davies, who always causes opposition issues when he joins the line.

“The conversion was successful and we went into half-time with a deserved 7-5 lead.

“Despite having a lot of possession in the second half, we could not capitalise and did not use the possession we had constructively and tended to be too predictable.

“Malton had limited opportunities but they were still able to make them count by scoring a further two tries.

“We did try to salvage a losing bonus point near the end, when pressure resulted in penalty, but the kick was unsuccessful and we came away with nothing.

“It was frustrating not getting any points from a game we should have, especially as we had many opportunities, but sometimes things like this happen and we all need to learn from this and put things right in training this week.”