Bridlington RUFC impress despite home loss to Driffield

Relegation-battling Bridlington RUFC struggled once more against Driffield on Saturday, losing out 42-27 to the visitors despite playing some good, open rugby.

A sizeable Dukes Park crowd was fully behind the home side as they faced their local rivals, who were sitting fifth in the North One East league table.

Driffield allowed the game to unfold in their favour, defending well, and taking the opportunities as they appeared, to fight back from an early lead for Bridlington after the first minute of the game.

Bridlington couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game.

Pressurising their opponents from the kick-off, Bridlington charged down an attempted clearance kick, Michael Ridsdale pouncing on the loose ball for the opening try of the match in the first minute of the game, successfully converted by Harvey Morrison.

The two sides were locked into an end-to-end battle for the next 20 minutes, as possession went from one team to the other, that is until Bridlington conceded a penalty in range of the posts, which James Watts kicked successfully at goal.

The two sides continued to look for that elusive break, and Driffield were next to infringe, as Morrison kicked successfully to increase the lead to 10-3 for Bridlington.

Driffield came back again with two tries for Samuel Furbank and Kyle Turner, the second of which was converted by Watts.

Bridlington could only manage another successful penalty kick before the half- time break to put the away side 15-13 ahead.

Driffield came out strong in the second half, with another Watts penalty 10 minutes in, then five minutes later Furbank scored his second try, and two minutes later John Soanes scored a converted try as Driffield’s lead began to increase.

Keeping their foot on the gas, Furbank was once again on the scoresheet with his third try.

Bridlington dug deep and with just 10 minutes left on the clock, Morrison found a gap and raced through to score a try, which he also converted.

But luck was on Driffield’s side, when a bouncing ball was grasped by Watts, he scored a try beneath the posts which he converted.

Then as the game drew to a close, Martin Robinson read the play well, running through between the two centres, intercepting the ball and racing for the line, carrying two would-be tacklers over the line with him to score a try by the posts.

Morrison again converted, and with very little time remaining, Driffield kept hold of the ball until they were able to kick to touch following a Bridlington infringement to end the game 42-27 in favour of the away team.

This week Bridlington are away at Cleckheaton, who gave North One East leaders Scarborough a few problems in their 29-19 defeat last weekend.

The next home fixture for Bridlington is on Saturday January 19 against Consett, kick-off for both games is 2.15pm.