Bridlington RUFC Fearn confident his side can claim crucial final-day victory

Bridlington RUFC coach Shaun Fearn is confident his side can win their crucial final game of the season at home to Pocklington on Saturday.

The 28-17 victory at home to Bradford & Bingley on Saturday has given Brid fresh hope of pulling off a great escape from relegation from North One East.

Nearest rivals Cleckheaton are firmly in the driving seat in the relegation battle, with Brid needing to earn a bonus-point win against Pock and hope Cleck, who are four points ahead in the table, lose without gaining a bonus point.

Any points earned by Cleckheaton in their game at home to Malton & Norton would spell disaster for the Dukes Park side as they rely on the results of both games going in their favour to avoid relegation.

Fearn said: “I am confident that we can get the win on Saturday in the derby game against Pocklington, ideally with a bonus point, but the Cleckheaton result is obviously not under our control so all we can do is win our match and hope that they slip up against Malton.

“I have been very impressed by how the lads have not let their heads drop throughout a season which has been ravaged by injuries.

“We have looked back at a couple of games where we feel we missed chances, but that is just the way it goes.”

Fearn has been especially impressed by the team’s form in the past three games.

He added: “In the last three matches the players have really given it their all, it was 0-0 at half-time against a very good York side, although we eventually lost.

“We had several lads drop out before Saturday’s game and the likes of Martin Robinson and Ryan Girking stepped in and played very well.”

Malton & Norton have lost their last two matches 78-29 at Bradford & Bingley and 43-17 at home to runners-up Scarborough, so Bridlington will be hoping that they can bounce back at Cleckheaton this Saturday.