Bridlington RUFC coach Fearn: We caused our own derby downfall

Bridlington RUFC coach Shaun Fearn admits that his side were the instigators of their own downfall in the 31-3 derby loss at Scarborough.

The visitors were rocked by the fifth-minute sending-off of their centre Jamie Martin after a scuffle in Saturday’s game at Silver Royd.

Former Scarborough player Fearn said: “We really were instigators of our downfall.

“I could see there was a melee and a few punches were thrown, i have heard three or four versions of what happened, but I realise things happens on a pitch having played in these games before.

“There was no one more disappointed than Jamie after the game, he can cause a lot of damage to our opponents from a rugby point of view so Scarborough were obviously lifted by his dismissal.”

Matters were made worse when Ryan Girking and Jimmy Thompson came off injured by half-time, then Regan Stirk and scrum-half Sam Wragg limping off late on meant the visitors ended the game with only 13 men.

Fearn added: “It was a hard enough game with 15 men, but to play most of it with 14 and spells with 13 made it even harder.

“But we did have spells when we competed very well, especially into the strong wind in the second half.

“We had to bring in another lad from the Colts to play most of the game, one of the most encouraging things this season is how the younger lads heve impressed when they have stepped up to cover our many injuries.”