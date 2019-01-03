Bridlington RUFC coach Fearn hopes derby can kick-start their season

Bridlington RUFC coach Shaun Fearn is hoping his side can kick-start their season in the new year as they look to escape relegation.

The Dukes Park men are third-from-bottom in the table, and with three sides likely to go down this season, Fearn admits that his side need to return to winning ways sooner rather than later.

He said: “We have won six and lost eight this season, and are third-from-bottom in the league table, and five of those wins were in a row early on in the campaign.

“I am not happy with the first half of the season, but I am hopeful that we can pull away from trouble as it is a very tight division where a couple of wins can quickly lift you up the table.

“Myself and Ryan (Girking) need to get that winning ethos back with the lads as in recent games we seem to have got into the habit of losing, yes we have had a lot of injuries but I do not like to hide behind them.

“Hopefully in the new year, after having had a break from training for a couple of weeks we will get some of those lads back on the pitch.

“I believe we can turn things around in the new year, but with it looking like three teams are going down from North One East, we need to start winning again soon.

“We had a good chat with the lads after the Scarborough game, and we all now realise that our destiny in the league is in our own hands.”

Fearn feels that the home game against Driffield this Saturday is the best place to start any revival.

He added: “The Driffield match on Saturday would be a great time to get back to winning ways, the good thing about the division this season is the amount of local derbies we have.

“It is almost like a mini-Yorkshire division within the league, which is great for getting good crowds down to games and makes for a cracking atmosphere.”

The Bridlington RUFC coach also sees the earning of bonus points a crucial factor in their staying in the division.

He said: “With the league being so tight, bonus points could be important, and we have not picked that many recently.”

The recent derby-day defeat saw injuries to Regan Stirk, Girking, Jimmy Thompson and scrum-half Sam Wragg add to the already lengthy injury list at the Dukes Park club.

But Fearn is reluctant to hide behind the excuses of injuries and is keen to accentuate the positives that can come from this.

He added: “The young lads who have come in due to the injuries have really impressed me.

“Sometimes when youngsters get thrown in at the deep end like this you can see their qualities. Another young lad, Harvey Morrison, has played a lot of games in the first half of the season and he has done very well.”