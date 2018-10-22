Bridlington Road Runners shine at Scarborough 10k

Fifty Bridlington Road Runners took part in the Scarborough 10k on Sunday morning.

Back in June this race sold out in under three hours with 2,515 runners signing up to take part.

The weather and conditions were perfect leading to some great times from all ages and abilities.

The route starts at the Scarborough Spa around the marine drive, through the Open Air Theatre to the Sea Life Centre and then back around the headland with spectacular views of the castle.

First back for the club in 10th place was Scott Hargreaves in 36.25, with Nick Jordan next in 38.32 followed by Antony Smith (back running well after time out) with John Potter, who was second V60.

Bob Eyre also had a great run finishing as third V70 in 53.13.

The ladies also had terrific runs with Mollie Holehouse finishing in a time of 45.42 and Katy Cawthorn also looking in top form in 46.14.

April-Marie Exley builds in confidence and speed finishing as third LV35 in 47 minutes, with Janet Potter running well as second LV60 on 48.14.

The club were also proud to have some of our runners back who have been out for extended periods of time, especially Ray Robinson, who finished in just over an hour and Andy Godfrey in 1hour 17 minutes.

Junior James Ellerker ran wonderfully in the family run run to finish 17th in 10 minutes 20 seconds.

The Sewerby Parkrun was as busy as ever in seventh place was Nick Jordan in 20.20 with Josh Taylor just behind him in 20.38.

Diane Palmer was the club’s first lady in 24.05.

Two club members were able to achieve personal bests were Stuart Gent on 25.23 and Danielle Whitehouse in 28.59.

Simon Porter continues to run well finishing at the New Earswick Parkrun in 22.58 with Amanda Tindall in 31.14 and Kirsten Porter in 31.22.

Patricia Bielby had another fantastic run at the Dewsbury Parkrun getting another excellent age related percentage and in a time of 23.22.