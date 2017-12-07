Bridlington Martial Arts Club earn 24 world gold medals

Bridlington Martial Arts and Fitness Centre scooped 24 gold medals in the TYGA World Open Martial Arts Championships at Crystal Palace.

The Brid martial arts enthusiasts brought home 54 medals in total in the disciplines of kickboxing, kata and kumite from the event at the National Sports Centre in London.

Chief coach Stuart Hicken said: “We are so proud of our students.

“They always perform to very high standards wherever we go to compete against other clubs or take part in events around the world, but this year we topped all expectations by winning 24 gold, 10 silver and 20 bronze medals.

“I’d like to thank the students for all their hard work and the efforts of the students’ parents and guardians for support and help.

“Also thanks to my team of instructors and assistants, Franklyn Hicken, Duncan Wilkie, Christopher Smith, Ian Hayward, Norman Potts, Dave Watkinson, Louise Bennison Wright, Suzanne Hicken, Millie Wilson and my junior assistants and local sponsors.”

He added: “We are just like a big family at the club and all the parents get stuck in and help, it’s just amazing for Bridlington and surrounding areas.

“We train every night of the week with three classes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and two classes on Thursday and Friday, all starting at 5pm and we always welcome new members, adults, children and families, there is something for everyone.

“The first lesson is free, and there’s also free membership.”

Bridlington Martial Arts and Fitness Centre is located at their new premises at 2 Thorpe Street, Bridlington, YO15 3ED. For more information ring 07730562913 or 01262 676321.