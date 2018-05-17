Bridlington Barracudas snap up league crown

Bridlington Barracudas claimed a 21-11 win at Goole Hurricanes to clinch the Humberside Netball League Division Seven title.

The Brid side went into the game knowing they had to come away with either a win or a draw in order to win the division.

The first quarter started in rocky fashion and Barracudas struggled, trailing 4-1 by the end of it.

Barracudas came back fighting in the second quarter.

Centre court players Lucy Christlow, Pippa Habberley and Hannah Rowe were determined to keep possession and made tactical interceptions to gain possession, while shooters Kerry Christlow and Beth Sturdy totally changed their shooting confidence resulting in a fabulous 11 further goals to lead 12-4 at half-time.

After the third quarter Brid still led but the opposition had pulled it back to 15-9.

Barracudas entered the final quarter of the game feeling the pressure, but used it to their advantage.

Lucy Height was on form and maintained the mid-court control, offering assistance to Rowe and Habberley.

Defensive duo Hayley Spiers and Lisa Christlow worked well together to communicate and stop the opposition scoring on several occasions.

Captain Rowe said: “I am very proud of my team’s performances in the Humberside League, we have done fantastically to come away with the trophy.

“The whole team as individual players have a role and we all communicate well on court and off court. I have enjoyed this season tremendously.

“It has been a pleasure playing with the girls and we look forward to what next season brings for Barracudas.

“A few player changes will happen in the summer as Bethany Sturdy has been head-hunted and promoted, but all the team wish her well for her future.

“We will have a difficult challenge ahead of us, but we look forward to it.”