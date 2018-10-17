Boxing champion's family blown away by messages of support

The family of Bridlington’s new European boxing champion said they have been overwhelmed by messages of support for her.

Emily Asquith stormed to success in Russia to take the gold medal in the Junior European Boxing Championships.

Emily Asquith on the podium, receiving her gold medal.

Mum Maria and dad Mark watched the final back in Bridlington and when the verdict was announced, the messages of congratulations started to flood in.

“The messages, interest and support have been truly overwhelming,” said Maria. “I can’t believe how many messages we have had and the amount of people that have watched it. Truly amazing.

“Obviously, we are incredibly proud of her achievements, but also of the determination and dedication it has taken to get her where she is.

“We would also like to thank everyone at the club and Headlands school for all their support.

Lessons at Headlands School, where Emily and her brother Harvey are pupils, were put on hold so friends could watch Tuesday’s final on an internet stream.

Assistant headteacher David Stamper said: “The whole Headlands community are very proud of Emily.

“You will not meet someone more dedicated in all that she does. Not only has she proven she is an outstanding sports person, she is also academically gifted and a really nice girl.

“We are also proud of our links with the community, including Bridlington CYP and this typifies the great work they do.”

The mayor of Bridlington Cllr Colin Croft has passed on his congratulations.

“I want to convey how proud all at the town council are of her and her wonderful achievement.

“Emily’s achievement is such an amazing example of dedication to sport and not just from the sportsperson but from the team in Bridlington including Emily’s family, friends and all at the CYP.”