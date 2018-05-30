Be a sport and win golf lessons for Father’s Day

The Promenades Shopping Centre in Bridlington has got Father’s Day down to a tee this year.

It has teamed up with Bridlington Golf Club to offer one winning dad three golf lessons from a professional, as well as membership at the Belvedere club to put their new skills into action.

Carl Brown, centre manager at the Promenades, said: “We are very keen to work together with groups in our local community such as Bridlington Golf Club and we think this a fantastic prize to offer to those who are looking to give their father something special this coming Father’s Day.”

To enter the competition, visit the Promenades’ Facebook page.

The centre is continuing its mix of sport and shopping, by teaming up with Bridlington Town for a football fun day in the precinct next month.

Ahead of the World Cup, there will be a keepy uppy competition for youngsters and a football-themed trail around The Promenades.

Town’s mascot Leon the Lion will also be making an appearance at the fun day, on Saturday, June 9, between 11am and 2pm.