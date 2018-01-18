ATHLETICS: Lewis sparkles in Humberside Championships

It was the Humberside cross country championships on Sunday January 7, where runners are categorised by age, taking on club members from across the region.

Representing the Bridlington Road Runners Club in the Under-17s Lewis Dale had an outstanding race, the junior was fourth overall in a fantastic time of 26.26.

His brilliant results means that he will now qualify to represent the country at the Inter-Counties Cross Country Championship in a few weeks time.

On January 13 it was a busy morning at the Sewerby Parkrun, with over 160 runners turning out to complete the 5km course on a cold and wintery Saturday morning.

Road Runners took five of the top 10 places, with Scott Hargreaves leading the runners home, finishing in an excellent time of 18.08.

Nick Jordan back on more confident form was fifth in 19.48, with Antony Hughes, Graham Lonsdale and Ashley Porter taking eighth, ninth and 10th place, separated only by a few seconds.

The Bridlington ladies also had a fantastic morning taking the top three places.

Mollie Holehouse continues to build strength and speed finishing in 22.26, just four seconds behind Ashley in 10th, she was followed by junior Emily Carver, with a back to fitness and form

Justine Sutcliffe in a time of 24.26. Sam Adams was pleased with his personal best time of 39.57.

At the Hull East Park Parkrun, Michael Hirst had a great run to finish in 26th place in 20.54.

On Sunday January 14, it was the annual York Brass Monkey Half Marathon.

This is a notoriously fast and flat course, which didn’t disappoint the Bridlington Road Runners Club athletes.

It was a still but cold morning which were also good conditions for some fast times.

Phill Taylor was Bridlington’s fastest and took 15th place on a phenomenal time of 1.12.54.

Josh Taylor continues to build confidence and strength at this distance finishing in 1.20.21.

Nick Jordan, who hasn’t raced for a while, was pleased with his finishing time of 1.22.03.

Andy Baker was getting close to his best once again as he had a great run in 1.28.54.

The ladies were also pleased with their results, as April Exley knocked six minutes off her time from last year finishing in 1.48.40, with Dominique Webster also having a great time in 1.54.14.