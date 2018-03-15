Arlen wins first-ever Phil Blakeston Belt at Bridlington BC show

Bridlington Boxing Club paid tribute to a club stalwart as part of their show at the Bridlington CYP Sports Centre on Saturday night.

This was the second major show since moving into the building and was another smash hit.

A bumper crowd were in attendance to watch the 13 Bridlington boxers who took to the ring on the night.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the inaugural Phil Blakeston Memorial Belt.

Bridlington Boxing Club head coach Damien Grant said: “Phil had been a long- time supporter of the club for a number of years but sadly lost his fight with cancer before Christmas.

“The belt was to be awarded to the best home boxer of the evening, and had been created by Phil’s family in his memory and was presented on the evening by his wife Nicola.”

The inaugural award went to 13-year-old Arlen Smith for his efforts in the ring as he worked to victory against Tommy Cochran of the St Paul’s ABC in Hull.

Grant added: “All our boxers have put in excellent performances, they train hard all year round and love to box in front of a home crowd.

“They really are a credit to themselves, their families and the town.

“As a charity we can’t thank everyone who supported the event enough, volunteers, staff, supporters and sponsors, all of which play a vital part in the work that we do.”

Smith was one of five home boxers to claim wins on the night.

Frankie Thompson defeated Jay Youngs (Grimsby ABC), while Violet Hesletine saw off Ellie-may Chapman (Freedom ABC, Doncaster).

Bryan Keown was the victor in his bout with Tommy Nelson (Rourkeys Gym, Bradford) and Josh Jones earned the win against Kaie Stesel (Selby ABC).