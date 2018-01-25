American dream comes true for Brid golf ace Matthew

Bridlington’s Matthew Raybould has signed a golf scholarship with NCAA Division Two Lenoir Rhyne University in North Carolina.

The former Bridlington School Sports College pupil, 18, who is also a member of Bridlington Golf Club, has been working with golf consultant Andy Newman of www.unitedsportsusagolf.com.

He signed for the Bears in November and will be joining up with his new teammates in August 2018 when he flies out to North Carolina to begin his college golf career.

The teenager has been working hard on his game with his coach Steve Robinson and has reached a handicap of +1.

Robinson has been of great support to him during his junior years and will continue to work with him when he is home in the winter and summer breaks from university.

Newman said: “I am convinced the move will be great for Matthew, not only on a golfing and academic front, but the invaluable life experience he will gain while living, studying and playing abroad for the next four years.”

Yorkshire Boys captain Raybould has also performed very well at school and on an SAT exam which is part of the entry criteria for university in America.

His performance saw him earn not only a golf scholarship but a high level academic award, which will contribute towards his overall scholarship award which will pay for tuition fees, accommodation, meals and all golf-related costs while representing Lenoir Rhyne.

The university golf team’s head coach Elliot Gealy is delighted to have sealed the signature of Raybould and believes he will be a great addition to the team which consists of 10 golfers, with Brad Robinson, from Newcastle, also in the line-up.