Alfie earns top-15 spot in British Biathlon Championships

Bridlington’s Alfie Scruton earned a top-15 finish in the British Schools Modern Biathlon Championships at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre.

The 11-year-old qualified when he finished third in the Yorkshire Biathlon Championships in York.

Unfortunately, due to snow and ice on the track, the 800m run in London was cancelled.

Alfie swam in the 50m freestyle in a time of 37.16, combined with his qualifying 800m run time of 2.44, he placed 15th overall in his age category.

Alfie competed in the Schools Biathlon at Driffield, where he won the swim and run to qualify for the next round in July.

His sister Dolly, eight, competed at Driffield for the first time and placed fifth to qualify.