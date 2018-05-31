Major delighted by fine Bridlington CC start

Bridlington CC are looking to continue their superb start to the York Cricket League Division Two Ebor season with a win at York 3rds on Saturday.

The Dukes Park club claimed two away wins over the Bank Holiday weekend, triumphing by eight wickets at Hemingbrough on Saturday then by by four wickets at North Marine Road against local rivals Scarborough 2nds on Monday.

Major said: “The season has started well and everyone has made an impact in some way during the games.

“We’ve won four out of six with a winning draw.

“The lads have been really good, working well as a squad and hopefully that will continue.

“Both the bowlers and batters have stood out in different games.

“From the batters scoring over 200 in games in which we’ve batted first, to the bowlers who have bowled fantastically well collectively, keeping teams below 150 in five out of our six games.

“As I keep saying to the lads, there’s still a long way to go in the season, every game matters and so does every point.”

Major shone with bat and ball as his side claimed a four-wicket win in their game at his old club Scarborough.

The all-rounder bagged 4-8 in just 5.1 overs to help mop up the Scarborough tail as they were dismissed for just 93 runs in 31.1 overs.

Will Hall snapped up 2-19 for Brid, while there was also a wicket apiece for Harry Burton and Sam Edmundson as well as two run-outs.

Theo Smith (40) and Tom Precious (30) were the only home batsmen to shine.

Brid made a rocky start with the top three of Casey Rudd, Luke Dixon and Elliot Traves all departing cheaply.

Major then struck 35 from 44 balls to ease the Brid nerves, Simon Leeson also hitting 20, and although both were dismissed, the seventh-wicket pairing of Frankie Reffold (10no) and Ben Jackson (14no) wrapped up the win with four wickets and plenty of overs to spare.