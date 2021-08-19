Joel Rollinson nets hat-trick of Bridlington LTC titles

Men's Doubles winners Joel Rollinson, left, and Anthony Purvis

The first final saw the in-form Rollinson battle back from a set down to beat Mark Robson 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 in the men’s singles.

This was a brilliant game that lasted nearly three hours, and both players were totally exhausted after the match.

Robson won the first set playing unbelievable top-spin shots from the back and the front of the court.

The second set couldn’t have been closer as Rollinson edged the set in a tie-break, his mobility and defence was first-class and he kept his nerve to win the set.

The final set was so close Rollinson played some amazing defence shots after the returns from Robson looked like they were winners but Rollinson determination was outstanding.

Rollinson won the match and he collapsed with leg cramp after the match as he had given so much in the encounter.

Both players gave their all and their play and sportsmanship during the final was a credit to them.

Rollinson also had to battle back from a set down in the men’s doubles final, teaming up with Anthony Purvis to defeat Robson and Mike Fell 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

There was a brilliant performance by the underdogs Robson and Fell in the first set to win 6-4.

Robson was outstanding in intercepting shots from his opponents. Fell, who is captain of the C team, played well, especially in defence.

Purvis and Rollinson settled down in the second set and Purvis’ serves were like thunderbolts and Rollinson playing lovely slice net shots.

The first-team pair won the final set 6-3, their confidence was up and they complimented each other with good ground strokes and serves in the final set.

The mixed doubles final was a more straightforward affair as Rollinson and Carolien Lino defeated Anthony and Penny Clarke 6-1, 6-2.

This win gave Rollinson a well-deserved hat-trick of victories in the tournament and Lino winning two out of three finals.

They were dominant in this match, playing really well.

The match was closer than the score suggests with the Clarkes never giving up and making Rollinson and Lino work for their victory.

Mike Fell and Margaret Terry battled back from a set behind to defeat Steve Mitchell and Pearl Rogerson 3-6, 6-0, 6-0 in the veteran’s final.

Mitchell and Rogerson won the first set playing some good tennis, Rogerson’s looping forehand catching there opponents off guard.

Mitchell’s serve was outstanding in the first set.

Fell and Terry were outstanding and both players had a never-say-die attitude on court.

Mitchell certainly looked to be struggling with an injury which was restricting his movement on court.

Fell took advantage, pulling Mitchell to all corners of the court made it very difficult for the latter and Rogerson to get back into the match.

Terry was outstanding in the tournament and the final, playing good ground strokes and winners.

Fell and Terry were worthy champions and proved that their attitude to competing for every point was the winning formula.

Carolien Lino experienced mixed fortunes at Bridlington LTC finals day, losing the singles but then winning the doubles with Jo Robinson.

In the ladies singles Keren Miller beat Lino 6-4, 6-1.

The first set was tight and midway through the game Miller started to come to the net which gave her the advantage in the first set. Lino was matching Miller before this change in long drives.

Miller’s fitness was evident in the second set as she took the set and the match 6-1, but Lino never gave up.

In the ladies doubles final, Robinson and Lino beat Davina Allen-Lees and Tracey Teasdale 6-3, 7-6.

In a brilliant final Robinson and Lino took the first set.

It was a competitive first set Allen-Lees’ soft shots and placement causing Robinson and Lino problems who both like pace to hit on return shots, but they regrouped and took the first set 6-3.

Teasdale was outstanding with her long booming drives in the match and supporting her less experienced partner she has a fantastic attitude on and off court.

Robinson’s volleys were first class in the second set and her interception of opponents’ shots were exceptional.

Lino’s long drives and willingness to run was evident in the brilliant final set.

All four ladies were outstanding and again brilliant sportsmanship by all the players.

A club statement said: “Thank you to all the supporters who turned up to watch and cheer the players on.

“Thanks to organisers Penny and Anthony Clarke on the day who had an early start and a late finish at the event.