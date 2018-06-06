Jake Ball called up for England’s Royal London Series after injury to Chris Woakes

Nottinghamshire seamer Jake Ball has been called up for England’s Royal London Series against Australia later this month.

He will replace the injured Chris Woakes in the squad for series, which begins at The Oval on 13th June.

Woakes joined Ben Stokes on the injury sidelines after suffering a thigh strain in England’s victory over Pakistan in the second NatWest Test at Headingley.

Ball has not played a ODI since January in Perth as England enjoyed a 4-1 series win over the Auusies.

An ECB statement said: "Nottinghamshire seamer Jake Ball has been drafted into England's ODI squad for the Royal London series against Australia as cover for all-rounder Chris Woakes."