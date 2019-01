Home league opener for Sewerby CC

Sewerby CC's quest to return to Division One of the York & District Senior League will begin at home to Middleton & North Dalton on Saturday April 27.

The clifftop club were relegated from Division One after a disappointing 2018 campaign so they will be aiming to make an instant return with promotion from Holderness Division Two this summer.

Sewerby will also finish their season at home, with Brandesburton the visitors on September 14.

LEAGUE FIXTURE LIST FOR SEWERBY CC

APRIL

Saturday 27 v Middleton & North Dalton (home)

MAY

Saturday 4 v Sutton-on-Hull (away)

Saturday 11 v Welton 2nds (home)

Saturday 18 v Hull Ionians (away)

Saturday 25 v Hessle (home)

Monday 27 v Brandesburton (away)

JUNE

Saturday 1 v Patrington (away)

Saturday 8 v Beverley 3rds (home)

Saturday 15 v Driffield 3rds (away)

Saturday 22 v Cottingham (home)

Saturday 29 v Hull Zingari 2nds (away)

JULY

Saturday 6 v Sutton-on-Hull (home)

Saturday 13 v Welton 2nds (away)

Saturday 20 v Hull Ionians (home)

Saturday 27 v Hessle (away)

AUGUST

Saturday 3 v Patrington (home)

Saturday 10 v Beverley 3rds (away)

Saturday 17 v Driffield 3rds (home)

Saturday 24 v Cottingham (away)

Saturday 31 v Hull Zingari 2nds (home)

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 7 v Middleton & North Dalton (away)

Saturday 14 v Brandesburton (home).