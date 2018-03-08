Under-16s offered free admission to Brid Town v Maltby Main clash

Bridlington Town are offering free entry to all children under 16 to their home game against Maltby Main on Saturday March 17, as well as reduced prices for adults and senior concessions.

Town chairman Pete Smurthwaite said in a statement on the club website: "We are pleased to announce that in conjunction with our good friends at Maltby Main Football Club we are allowing children under 16 free entry to the game if accompanied by an adult on March 17.

"Maltby are treating their junior club players and friends to a day at the seaside and taking in our match in the afternoon.

"Also in view of the fact it will be our third consecutive home game in seven days for our fans and to encourage parents to attend the game we are reducing the entry fee for adults to £4 and £2 for senior concessions.

"We understand that Maltby are bringing upwards of 80 children which should create a good atmosphere for the game. We will be encouraging the kids to get autographs from players of both teams and we will be producing a special programme for them along with other events.

"Let’s hope we can also encourage local children to attend what should be an entertaining day which may hopefully lead to an annual event involving both communities."