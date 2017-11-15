Town confirm boss Woodhouse is staying

Bridlington Town chairman Peter Smurthwaite has quashed rumours circulating the absence of Curtis Woodhouse from Tuesday's 3-1 home loss against Pontefract Colleries.

Smurthwaite said in an official statement released by the club: "I have spoken to Curtis Woodhouse today and can confirm he is continuing as Manager of Bridlington Town Football Club,

"There has obviously been a lot of speculation due to a well publicised story on social media involving another football club about which we as a club do not want to comment."

Reports on Tuesday morning suggested Woodhouse, 37, who took over as Brid boss in September 2016, had been offered the first-team coach role at Blundell Park, where the manager is former Scarborough FC chief Russell Slade.

But Woodhouse announced on social media on Tuesday afternoon, "I'm not going to Grimsby Town!" and Grimsby also put out an official statement saying Woodhouse was not joining the club and was invited to witness a first-team training session 'to gain an insight and experience to help progress his own career'.

Smurthwaite's statement continued: "Curtis was not at the game last night due to a prior engagement he has in connection with his boxing commitments of which he had previously informed me.

"I would like to thank Mally Parker , Vinny Orszewski and all of our players for the effort in to last nights game which was obviously decided by a controversial referee decision.

"I trust like last night the fans will continue to give the same fantastic support to the club for the forthcoming games."

Town will play host to Staveley MW on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.