Town battle back for derby-day win against Barton

For the second game running Town gifted an early goal to the opposition but on this occasion they were able to turn things round in their favour in a hard-fought game.

Both sides added new signings to their ranks during the morning when Owen Marshall joined Barton from Pickering Town and the Seasiders brought in Tom Bennett from Hall Road with Leon Smith going in the opposite direction.

Relegation threatened Barton got off to a dream start in the first minute when Brid keeper Jody Barford lost possession of the ball to Will Waudby just outside of his penalty area and the former Seasider swept it home to give the visiting supporters a big lift.

The industrious Bennett put in a telling cross that debutant Marshall got his head, but he could not control and the ball fell kindly into keeper Dave Bramley’s grateful arms.

Each team gained a free-kick just outside the opposing penalty area but neither were able to take advantage, although a Chris Jenkinson header from Bridlington’s kick was deemed to have been deflected behind by Bramley.

With both sides contesting every ball Tim Taylor was cautioned for a reckless late tackle on Will Waudby.

The hosts created the better chances but Bennett just failed to connect with Andy Norfolk’s low cross, while a Joel Sutton effort from a Jake Day pass was straight at keeper Bramley and

Taylor finished a surging run by disappointingly firing wide.

Some minor decisions had been ignored by the officials as they let the game flow, then a minute before half-time ref Andrew Smith made a big call when he allowed play to continue after

Jamie Williamson had been brought down during a run down the left flank.

Danny Buttle collected the ball and made some ground before playing it inside for Sutton to finish with a shot from the edge of the penalty area that nestled in Bramley’s bottom right-hand corner of the net.

The Seasiders made a promising start to the second half before the Swans hit back and Barford smartly tipped a Jamie Goddard attempt round the post for a corner.

Bramley was also called on when he turned a Day header over the bar from a Buttle free- kick.

Just past the hour Barton made two substitutions in an effort to take all three points and they came close to regaining the lead on 73 minutes when Goddard got up in front of Barford but couldn’t direct his header on goal.

Within three minutes it was Bridlington who got the deciding goal that secured all three points.

Day had an earlier shot blocked and this time his 20-yard effort was well saved by Bramley, but from the resulting corner the striker got to the ball first to head in.

Day could have added to his tally but inexplicably headed over Lewis Dennison’s cross from close in and then had a shot well saved by Bramley, sub Chris Adams following up to fire wide.

With the clock running down Norfolk was shown a yellow card for time wasting but the hosts were able to hold on to their lead and record a league double over their rivals.

Brid Town:Barford, Norfolk, Buttle, Knaggs, Jenkinson (c), Williamson, Taylor (Adams 70), Paylor, Day, Sutton (Dennison 81), Bennett (Brown 84). Unused sub: Bowsley

Barton: Bramley, Shelley, Thompson (c), Rogerson, Barlow, Marshall. T. Waudby, McCormick (Flowerdew 62), Terrell (Tennant 61), Goddard, W. Waudby

Attendance: 175