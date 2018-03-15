Tighe and Simpson hit trebles as United sink Club

Driffield League title-chasers Martonian United ran out 7-1 winners at Bridlington Sports Club County 3rds on Saturday.

In a game moved onto the 3G at Bridlington CYP, title-chasers United made much better use of the surface and put together a decent performance against the struggling Club outfit.

Billy Simpson returned to the top of the league’s goalscorers table with a hat-trick, while Carl Taylor also notched but Danny Tighe stole the limelight with a perfect hat-trick, hitting one goal with his left foot, another with his right and he then scored a headed goal to seal a 7-1 victory.

Man of the match for United was James Fountain.

Adi Aucott netted Sports only goal from the spot, and he shared the man of the match honours with Luke Ashby.

Pocklington Town 4ths again put in a good performance to continue their challenge at the top of the table with a home success against Goal Sports Reserves on a bog of a pitch at The Balk.

An own goal and strikes from Callum Dunham, Baz Gargett and Alex Pilkington saw them run out comfortable winners against a 10-man GoalSports outfit.

Cameron Cree was the star man for Town.

Fixture secretary Andrew Wilkinson said: “Flamborough called off their game due to a waterlogged pitch and Telegraph moved to the top of the league table after claiming the three points when Martonian FC couldn’t raise a team.

“One or two teams are struggling for players towards the end of the season and we ask players who are signed on for these teams to help them out, as they are still part of their teams.”

“With one or two games being postponed due to weather, teams are asked to look out for re-arranged fixtures being added to the league website.

“Teams are reminded that cup semi-finals are imminent and to check pitch allocation and also communicate with their opposition regarding kit.

“Referees and assistants will be allocated and fees split between the teams.”

Fixtures for Saturday: Brid Rovers Res v Spread Eagle, Telegraph v Goal Sports Reserves.