Teenage keeper George stepping up at Scarborough

Bridlington teenager George Hughes has made the step up from Scarborough Athletic Under-17s to train with the first team.

Hughes and his fellow keeper Tom Cammish have been attending training with the senior side to be put through their paces by goalkeeping coach Tom Morgan and first team keeper Tommy Taylor.

Hughes only joined Athletic’s Under-17s set-up at the start of the season from Bridlington Rangers Rhinos, who play in the Hull Youth Football League, and is loving the opportunity to learn from the Boro keepers.

“It’s brilliant, I’ve really enjoyed working with Tom and Tommy to improve my game” said Hughes.

“They’ve both been friendly right from the first time we joined in and they are always encouraging us during the sessions.

“It has already helped me to improve my movement and positioning in the six-yard box.”

Playing for the Boro juniors this season has also given Hughes the chance to play at the 2,070 capacity Flamingo Land Stadium on Sundays, an experience that the 16-year-old is loving.

“Playing at the new ground is fantastic, it’s a proper stadium to play our home games at and the 3G pitch means our games are usually on and has a benefit that as a keeper I don’t have to worry about getting muddy.”

Boro’s number one goalkeeper Tommy Taylor has been impressed by the talent of both teens in net.

He said: “George is already taller than me at 16 and has shown he’s got all the attributes to do well as a goalkeeper when he’s older.

“Tom’s got a great pair of hands and has played plenty of football over the last year to help him learn more about his game and what to do in certain situations during matches.

“They’re both great lads and I’ve enjoyed passing on a few tips to improve their skills in our training sessions.

“We tend to work separately to the rest of the players to do some specific goalkeeping work, so they’ve both been able to join in the drills and see the kind of things that we work on.”