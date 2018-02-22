Sutton hat-trick fires Seasiders to cup win at Worksop

A Joel Sutton hat-trick steered Bridlington Town to a 3-1 win in their NCE League Cup third round tie at Worksop Town.

Brid's reward for this victory is a home game against Division One outift Campion in the fourth round.

This League Cup third round tie went ahead at the fourth attempt and although Handsworth Parramore played a league match on the pitch the previous night it was in very good condition despite being heavily sanded.

The Seasiders were good value for their win in which Sutton helped himself to a hat-trick. Worksop pulled one back with 20 minutes remaining and although they struck the bar late in the game they were unable to beat debutant Reserves goalkeeper Reece Nestor again.

Worksop defender Sam Liversidge put an effort over the visitors bar but with the home defence showing signs of indecisiveness Town started to press forward and Joel Sutton shot straight at goalkeeper Jason Alexander while Tim Taylor missed the target.

With ten minutes gone the Seasiders got their noses in front when Alexander was unable hold onto Sutton’s attempt and the striker followed up to score.

Three minutes later Alexander left the field suffering from impaired vision and was replaced by Callum Fielding.

The visitors were on top but needed a second goal because the Tigers started to get into the match and forced the first corner of the game midway through the half then in the thirty-third minute Sutton struck again.

He intercepted the ball just outside the penalty area and turned past his marker before firing low past Fielding’s right hand.

Sutton had two further efforts blocked and Fielding held onto the ball with a diving catch from Taylor. Nestor was hardly troubled as his defence made sure he was well protected and Bridlington went into half-time two goals to the good.

A Worksop free-kick from near the corner flag early in the second half was cleared and a 25-yard strike by Matthew Templeton was easily taken by Nestor.

At the other end Sutton was a consistent danger and he kept possession well before seeing another effort blocked and, after Jake Day had a header saved by Liversedge, the goalkeeper came out to halt Sutton’s run into the area.

Nestor did well to take the ball from Alec Denton when he got into the Town goal area and with 67 minutes on the clock Chris Jenkinson headed the ball forward to Day who flicked it on for Sutton to run in and complete his hat trick.

Two minutes later a surging run by Igor Mlynarski took him through two tackles before dispatching a shot beyond Nestor to reduce the arrears and cheer the home supporters.

The hosts went in search of a second goal and Mitch Husbands played the ball into Mlynarski who brought out an excellent close range save from Nestor.

Denton put an effort over the bar when well-placed and in the final minutes substitute Luke Black rattled the visitors bar from 25 yards but Worksop were unable to hit the target again and the Seasiders went forward into the fourth round.

Worksop Town: Alexander (Fielding 13), Liversidge, Boyd, Lysons, Bownes, Blythe (Holden 58), Mlynarski, Baird (Black 76), Denton, Husbands (c), Templeton.

Unused substitutes: Carpenter, Smith

Bridlington Town: Nestor, Dennison, Buttle, Paylor, Jenkinson, Knaggs, Taylor (Norfolk 85), Bennett (c), Day, Sutton, Adams (Brown 67).

Unused substitutes: Williamson, Bowsley

Referee: David Hunt

Attendance: 283