Striker Day named as new Seasiders skipper

Jake Day has been named as the new captain of Bridlington Town
Last season's top scorer Jake Day has been appointed as the new skipper of Bridlington Town for the new 2018-19 NCEL Premier Division season.

Town boss Curtis Woodhouse said on social media: "Delighted to announce Jake Day will be the new captain of Bridlington Town.

"Jake is a Bridlington lad and came to the football club as a lazy underachiever and a back-up player and in 18 months became the leading scorer in the NCEL and a vital member of the team and also a leader in the dressing room.

"Amazing what a bit of hard work and dedication can do, not just in football but in life. Congratulations Jake, now go and fire the club to the title."