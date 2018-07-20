Striker Day named as new Seasiders skipper

Last season's top scorer Jake Day has been appointed as the new skipper of Bridlington Town for the new 2018-19 NCEL Premier Division season.

Town boss Curtis Woodhouse said on social media: "Delighted to announce Jake Day will be the new captain of Bridlington Town.

"Jake is a Bridlington lad and came to the football club as a lazy underachiever and a back-up player and in 18 months became the leading scorer in the NCEL and a vital member of the team and also a leader in the dressing room.

"Amazing what a bit of hard work and dedication can do, not just in football but in life. Congratulations Jake, now go and fire the club to the title."