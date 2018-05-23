Striker Agnew returns to Bridlington Town

Striker Brett Agnew has returned to Bridlington Town in a coaching role while he recovers from a serious knee operation.

The Scottish hot-shot, who left the Seasiders for North Feriby United last November, will be out of action for 12 months as he has had an ACL reconstruction.

Curtis Woodhouse said on social media: "We are delighted to welcome Brett Agnew back to Brid Town AFC. Brett has a serious knee injury but is always welcome back at the club and will be taking up a coaching role alongside myself and Anthony Bowsley."

The Seasiders have also added former Town goalkeeper Gavin Kelly to their coaching staff to help coach their goalkeepers.

The club have been busy confirming games for the pre-season.

Town will kick off the summer at Hall Road Rangers on Wednesday July 4, 7.45pm kick-off.

The next game in the schedule will see the Seasiders head to Scarborough RUFC to tackle the Scarborough Saturday League XI on Saturday July 14, with a kick-off to be confirmed.

Town will then play host to Scarborough Athletic in the Dave Holland Memorial Trophy match three days later, on Tuesday July 17, 7.30pm kick-off.

The Seasiders then tackle Evo-Stik League newcomers AFC Mansfield on Saturday July 21, 3pm ko, followed by another side to have stepped up to that league last season, Pickering Town, a week later on Saturday July 28, also 3pm kick-off.

