Skipper Day calling for town to back Seasiders in cup opener

Bridlington Town skipper Jake Day is looking for the town to get behind the club this week when they kick off their FA Cup campaign.

The Seasiders have been drawn at home to NCEL Premier Division rivals Harrogate Railway Athletic on Saturday, 3pm kick-off, and striker Day believes the crowd can fire Brid to victory.

He said: “It is great to get a home draw first up in the FA Cup.

“Our pitch is in great condition and being so big it suits our style of play.

“Hopefully we can get a good few home fans down there Saturday as it makes a big difference, getting the fans behind us in a cup game.

“It would be great to set off on a cup run, especially in this competition as we get prize money for making progress and the gate money is also split 50/50.”

The Seasiders would host the winners of the Northallerton Town and Garforth Town game if they can get past Railway this weekend.

Day added: “It would be brilliant to get a win as we would get another home draw.

“We got to the second match last season before being drawn against South Shields, who went on to win the Evo-Stik League Division One North title.

“This game was chosen to be shown on the BBC Sport website and on the red button so it was great for the town to get that exposure.

“The Shields lads said that we were one of the toughest teams they had played for some time despite our 3-1 loss, so if we can find that form again Saturday we could set off on another run.”

Railway, who finished in a relegation spot last season but were handed a reprieve as Rainworth MW resigned, kicked off their season with a 2-0 loss at Maltby Main last Saturday.

In this stage of the competition last season, Day and Brett Agnew - now a coach at the club - scored a goal in each half to see off Billingham Synthonia 2-0 at Queensgate.