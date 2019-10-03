Skipper Andy Norfolk delighted by Bridlington Town's strong start

Bridlington Town skipper Andy Norfolk is delighted with his side’s strong start to the NCEL Premier Division season and is relishing another campaign as captain of the Seasiders.

“I’m really enjoying it at the moment” he said.

Last time out Bridlington drew 0-0 with a resurgent Knaresborough Town at Manse Lane, and Norfolk insists his side were “a goal shy of a perfect performance.”

He added: “Playing under Brett Agnew is really positive, he throws himself into everything.

“He’s that type of manager who you want to work hard for and produce good performances,” he added.

The Queensgate-based club travel to seventh place Yorkshire Amateur on Saturday.

The captain said: “They’re going to be defensively strong, last year we had two tough games against them and I’m expecting the same.

“If we play the way I know that we can we’ll get the result.”

In the corresponding fixture last November, Bridlington roared into an early lead thanks a double strike from Jake Day, who moved to BetVictor Northern North West side Tadcaster Albion in the summer.

Goals from Ashley Flynn and Fernando Moke drew the home side level by half-time, and although Jack Bulless restored the visitors’ lead early in the second half, two late goals by hot-shot Flynn secured the three points for Amateur.

The Seasiders gained revenge in the home match in March, securing a 3-0 home win thanks to efforts from Joe McFadyen, Day and forward Nathan Modest, who now plies his trade with Betvictor Northern Premier Division side Mickleover Sports after leaving the Seasiders during the summer.

Flynn is likely to be one of the danger men once again on Saturday for the pre-season title favourites as he has already notched nine league and cup goals this season, seven of them coming in his last five appearances.

The Leeds-based team have only lost once in the league this season, at home to Garforth, and if they win their games in hand on the sides above them will surge into top spot.