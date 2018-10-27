Seasiders sweep aside Hemsworth

Bridlington Town's 3-0 home win against rivals Hemsworth has strengthened their NCEL Premier Division promotion push.

Bridlington opened the scoring on 33 minutes with an overhead kick from centre-back Fraser Papprill, the latter's superb finish coming after the Hemsworth keeper Danny Rusling had punched the ball out from a long free-kick and Papprill scored into an empty net.

Joey McFadyen also hit the crossbar direct from a corner in the opening period, but man of the match Tom Jackson also had to make a couple of superb stops as the visitors started strongly.

A lovely team move saw Brid double their lead after the interval, as a great turn by Jake Day started it, Chris Adams and Nathan Modest combining before Lewis Dennison's cross was headed home by Day.

McFadyen made sure of the points when the Hemsworth gloveman's woes continued as Rusling slid out but spilled the ball and the Town forward curled his shot into an empty net from 20 yards.