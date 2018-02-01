Seasiders striker Sutton's delight at Town ton

Bridlington Town hot-shot Joel Sutton was bowled over by the club handing him a special award to acknowledge his 100th Seasiders goal.

Forward Sutton was presented with a silver salver by Town chairman Pete Smurthwaite in recognition of scoring a century of competitive goals for the Seasiders.

He brought up his ton in the 2-1 win over Barton.

Sutton’s former Brid teammate Will Waudby opened the scoring but Sutton levelled before Jake Day’s late winner.

“I didn’t know anything about the award so it was a complete surprise, and it was only because my dad Andy had kept scrapbooks and kept tabs on me that I knew I was on 99 goals.

“I had been trying to get it for last couple of games but it was extra special to get it in the win against my old team Barton Town Old Boys.”

Sutton was also happy with the way in which he despatched his landmark goal.

“The ball came to me on the edge of the penalty area and I just caught it right.

“It came at just the right time as we needed the goal to get back into the game as we were not quite clicking.

“Barton had obviously come to try and disrupt the way that we play and we need to learn how to deal with that kind of approach as sides will try to do that.

“I am not the type of player who sets targets and goals each season, so I do not have a set amount I want to get this season, I just want to keep scoring for Brid Town.

“We have had a very difficult season due to a number of factors, but in recent weeks I think we have been returning to form.”

The 23-year-old has enjoyed his team at Queensgate since joining several years ago when Gary Allanson was in the hot seat.

“I was released as a youngster with North Ferriby United and then had a spell out of the game, took a bit of a break.

“Then Gary, who I knew from my time in junior football, brought me up here to Bridlington Town.”

Sutton is very appreciative of the way he and the other players are looked after by the club, and chairman Pete Smurthwaite in particular.

“You just look at this award that Pete gave me after the game on Saturday and you can see what a great club this is, things like this make a big difference.

“Bridlington Town, and Pete in particular, know how to look after the players and the club has a proper family feel to it.”

Looking back at his century of goals, Sutton singles out the winning goal in the East Riding County FA Cup final against his old side North Ferriby United as the one that stands out in his memory.

The former Hull City junior was delighted to score the only goal of the game at the KCom Stadium at the end of the 2015-16 season.

He said: “We were not expected to win against Ferriby, who had released me when I was 18, so to get the winner against my old club was brilliant.”

Sutton netted 25 goals that season, then last season he smacked in a superb 37 goals, the same as his then strike-partner Brett Agnew, who has since joined Ferriby along with several other Town players.

Sutton added: “This season I have been in a different striking partnership with Jake Day, but I have been keen to say to Jake that he should not change his game at all to suit me.

“My game is suited to reacting to the kinds of chances that Jake sets up, his physical presence means I can often feed on his scraps.”

Sutton will look to continue his scoring exploits this weekend when the Seasiders head to Bottesford Town in the league.

This game will be followed by a trip to Nottinghamshire for the re-arranged NCE League Cup match against Worksop Town.