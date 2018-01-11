Seasiders snatch defeat from jaws of victory at Parkgate

Bridlington Town’s 3-2 loss at Parkgate on Saturday could be considered as three points not only lost but thrown away by the Seasiders.

Continuing their form from the previous game against Thackley, Town dominated the first half and appeared well in control at half-time when they went in leading by two Jake Day goals.

The second half was totally different and they capitulated as a revitalised ‘Gate took control to score three times and not even the dismissal of Liam Graham in injury-time could dampen their spirits.

Town made one change with Chris Adams replacing Andy Norfolk, who suffered an injury in training on Thursday, while the hosts included new signing Chris Wood from Hallam and ex-Town player Luke Smith.

Brid made a positive start and a Joel Sutton free-kick out on the right drifted just wide of the post for a goal kick although keeper Jamie Housley appeared to get a touch.

Sutton then intercepted the ball five yards inside the opposing half and made a surging run to the edge of the penalty area before shooting wide.

In the 12th minute the early pressure eventually bore fruit when Day rose highest to head in from the second of two consecutive corners.

Parkgate had a period on the offensive and a low cross went across the face of the Town goal without anyone able to get a touch then Jody Barford was forced into a save at the expense of a corner.

Six minutes before the break Sutton’s shot was well saved by Housley, but Day reacted quickly to fire the loose ball into goal to give the Seasiders a comfortable looking half-time lead.

On the re-start Danny Buttle was crudely brought down just outside the penalty area by Graham but the free-kick came to nothing and then Parkgate gave a warning of what was to come when Nathan Joynes hit the top of the bar with a header from a free-kick.

The hosts were proving to be more of a threat than in the first period and Wood crowned his debut by heading in from a corner just before the hour.

Seven minutes later Graham was booked for a bad tackle on Adams who was replaced a minute afterwards by Archie Brown for his first appearance in a Town shirt following his move from Humber Premier side Walkington then in the 70th minute Andrew Fox toe-poked the ball in for the equaliser from inside the six-yard box.

Just afterwards Day thought he had regained the lead for Town with a hat-trick goal, but he was just offside.

Parkgate made two substitutions as they went in search of a winner and Town replaced Dennison to give former reserve Jason Barnes his debut.

With five minutes remaining a throw-in by Graham was played on to Josh Hemmingway wide on the right and from his pass sub Zak Khalifa scored what proved to be the decisive goal.

Brown had an effort well tipped over by Housley then two minutes into time added on Graham committed one foul too many and was shown a second yellow card.

Brid Town: Barford, Robson, Buttle, Paylor, Jenkinson (c), Knaggs, Dennison (Barnes 82), Taylor, Day, Sutton, Adams (Brown 68). Unused subs: Williamson, Smith, Norfolk

Parkgate: Housley, Graham, Smith, Haigh, Alali (c), Mirfin, Hanna (Outram 79), Fox, Joynes, Wood (Khalifa 75), Hemmingway. Unused subs: Telling, Johnson, Clayden

Referee: Lee Hible

Attendance: 131