Seasiders snap up Waud from Hall Road Rangers

Bridlington Town boss Brett Agnew has signed young forward Reggi Waud from Hall Road Rangers.

This is the second signing this week after the recruitment of defender Ben Clappison from North Ferriby United.

Agnew said: "I'm delighted to sign Reggi as I think he is one of, if not the, best young talent in this area at the moment and for Brid that's great to see his ambition to join us.

"This puts players on their toes now as competition is even higher for places, which can only benefit them as players.

"I'm hoping to get a few more through the door in in the coming weeks as we have a short squad."