Seasiders snap up Thompson, Day signs one-year deal and Paylor moves on

Bridlington Town have re-signed defender Mike Thompson from NCEL Premier Division rivals Barton Town, while leading scorer Jake Day has signed a one-year contract and utility player Rikki Paylor has left the Queensgate club.

Seasiders chief Curtis Woodhouse said: "Mike will be a valuable member of our team and bring some leadership and assurance to our back four and allow Danny Buttle to push on one to his more comfortable position on the left wing."

Thompson said: "I’m really happy to be lining up for Bridlington Town again. I’m looking forward to pre-season and meeting up with the lads again and the development opportunities for me personally are too good to say no to. The players coming in look like they will only strengthen the team and it’s an exciting 2018/19 ahead.”

Town were also handed a massive boost by the news that striker Day has signed a one-year contract with the Seasiders.

Day smashed in 48 league and cup goals last season, attracting the attentions of many other non-league clubs but Town moved swiftly to tie the striker down to a deal.

Town have also announced that Paylor is leaving the club, with Woodhouse thanking the utility man for his contribution at Brid and wishing him all the best.

This news comes only a few days after Nathan Doyle signing for the Seasiders, as well as the return of former striker Brett Agnew and ex-keeper Gavin Kelly to the coaching staff at Queensgate.