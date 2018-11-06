Seasiders snap up midfielder Norton

Bridlington Town have re-signed midfielder Danny Norton in time for tonight's trip to NCEL Premier Division leaders Yorkshire Amateur.

Boss Brett Agnew said: "We are pleased to announce the signing of Danny Norton from North Ferriby United,

"Danny is a great catch for us and someone who gives 100% in everything he does, he will strengthen our already good squad and will go straight into the squad for tonight's game.

"We would like to thank Paul Foot and North Ferriby United for their co-operation in making the signing easy for us."

Town have also made another signing, with Rimini Draper joining the club to assist Seasiders physio Chris Shenton on matchdays,

Draper is a qualified first aider and she is training as a sports rehabilitator.