Seasiders snap up Hutchinson from Ferriby

Bridlington Town have signed forward Mark Hutchinson from Evo-Stik Premier Division strugglers North Ferriby United.

Hutchinson also played for Milwaukee Torrent in the American National League.

Town boss Brett Agnew said: “After meeting up with Mark, his positivity, knowledge of football and eye for goal is exactly what we need.

"In recent games we have made enough chances to win by double figures so I think Mark will take his fair share of chances.

"Also thank-you to Jamie Waltham and North Ferriby United, for their help in making it a quick and easy transfer."

Hutchinson signed for Ferriby just before Christmas and made two appearances for them, scoring a consolation goal in the 6-1 loss at Whitby Town.