Bridlington Town have signed former Scarborough Athletic defender Danny Stimpson.

Stimpson, who also had spells at Frickley, Ossett Town and Harrogate Town earlier in his career, joins fellow defenders Mike Thompson and Nathan Doyle at Queensgate as Brid boss Curtis Woodhouse continues to re-shape his squad.

Earlier this week forward Joel Sutton left Brid, following Rikki Paylor's exit last weekend, while last season's leading scorer Jake Day has also signed a one-year deal.