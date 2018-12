Bridlington Town have signed one new player and two have left the Queensgate club ahead of tomorrow's home game against Worksop Town.

The Seasiders have signed Matt Broadley from Thackley.

Forward Jackson Jowett has left the club after only one appearance due to transport problems relating to getting to matches and training, while Ben Clappison is leaving due to work commitments.

Tomorrow's game against Worksop kicks off at 3pm, with admission £6 for adults and £3 for concessions.