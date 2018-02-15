Seasiders smack Hedon for six to seal semi-final spot

Bridlington Town reached their 10th consecutive East Riding FA Senior Cup semi-final by virtue of their second 6-0 victory in this season’s competition.

Although they dominated throughout this quarter-final tie on the South Holderness Technology College 3G pitch, Town did not take the lead until the 26th minute when Jake Day converted a penalty that was conceded by Carl Derbyshire and resulted in the Hedon player being sent off.

The Seasiders were without suspended Andy Norfolk and cup-tied Archie Brown, but they were in control from the kick-off and keeper Jody Barford was rarely troubled.

Before the kick-off a minute’s silence was observed in memory of Hedon Rangers Under-12s manager Martin Jackson, who passed away earlier in the week.

Five minutes into the game Joel Sutton was played in by Rikki Paylor but his attempt went straight to Hedon keeper Lee Baker.

Then six minutes later Town’s first corner was headed skywards by Hedon centre-back Chris Arksey but Baker was able to collect it safely.

Tom Bennett was injured midway in his own half in attempting to halt a rare Hedon sortie forward but he was able to continue after going off for treatment.

Mortley halted Danny Buttle’s surge down the left and from the resultant throw-in Sutton played the ball back to Paylor, who drove wide from 30 yards and minutes later came the incident that was instrumental in sealing the Humber Premier League side’s fate.

Sutton received a pass on the edge of the home penalty area and touched it past Derbyshire, who then tripped the striker as he ran towards goal.

Referee Mathew Wright immediately awarded a penalty and showed Derbyshire a straight red card for preventing a goalscoring opportunity.

Day stepped up to hit the ball low past Baker’s right hand and into the bottom corner despite the keeper getting a touch.

Hedon brought on defender Matt Whitehead for Harry Giles and moved Mark Sansam into central defence.

Town started to keep possession and make the 10 men do the chasing, and following a good bout of passing Chris Adams mis-hit a shot straight to Baker.

However, five minutes after the opening goal, Tim Taylor crossed from the right and Baker, challenged by Sutton, was unable to take the ball cleanly allowing Bennett to stroke the ball home for Town’s second goal.

Baker soon made up for his mistake by saving well from Sutton and Paylor to keep the score to 2-0 at half-time.

On the resumption Baker was soon in action again when he saved from Sutton, but four minutes into the second half the keeper was wrong-footed when an effort from Day took a deflection off Arksey and went past him for number three.

The visitors continued to use the ball well, making Hedon work hard and Sutton was thwarted by tackles from Mortley and Sansam before Paylor scored from close in following a free-kick after 62 minutes.

Sutton managed to get on the scoresheet with 20 minutes remaining by cutting in from the left and dispatching a 25-yard strike beyond Baker.

Seven minutes later Paylor passed to Day to give him the chance for his hat-trick, but after making ground he unselfishly laid the ball off to present Chris Adams with the simple task of putting the ball into an open goal to complete the rout.

Day had another opportunity but drove his attempt over the bar and Taylor also missed the target after being fed by substitute Alex Knaggs, who had earlier replaced Bennett.

Hedon Rangers: Baker, Sansam, Green, Mortley (Sison 73), Arksey, Derbyshire, Clark, Clancy (c), Waudby (Cooper 38), Giles (Whitehead 26), Whincup. Unused subs: Rouse (Gk), Hart

Bridlington Town: Barford, Dennison, Buttle, Paylor, Jenkinson, Williamson, Taylor, Bennett (c) (Knaggs 61), Day, Sutton, Adams. Unused sub: Bowsley

Referee: Mathew Wright

Attendance: 55.