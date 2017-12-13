Seasiders set to tackle Athersley

All four of Bridlington Town’s teams' fixtures fell foul of the weather at the weekend and the first team fixture at home to Worksop Town on Tuesday was also postponed because the Queensgate pitch was frozen.

The first team’s postponed Toolstation NCEL fixture away to Rainworth Miners’ Welfare has been rearranged for Tuesday March 6 but as yet the Worksop game has not been re-scheduled.

This Saturday Town are at home to Athersley Recreation and will be hoping to at least replicate the result of the away fixture in September when a last-minute Jake Day goal was the only one of the game.

Athersley’s last three games have all ended with a 5-1 score line but, after winning at Hall Road Rangers by that margin, the last two were defeats at home to Mansfield in the league and away to Frickley Athletic in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup.

The Seasiders Reserves are away to Humber Premier League Division One leaders Hull United who have only dropped two points in eleven outings and that was in the second game of the season at home to second-placed LIV Supplies.

The East Riding County League side are at present bottom of Division One but are behind on their fixtures and have a chance to improve their position at home to Sculcoates Amateurs Reserves who are one point and two places above them.

The kick-off at the Sports Club is 2pm.

On Sunday the Juniors are away to Wyke Spartans.

For the Athersley game the Seasiders are hoping to have defender Paul Robson and forward Alex Davidson back in contention after missing recent games through injury as they strive to get their season back on track.

After finishing runners-up in the League Cup last season Town will be hoping to go one better this season and the draw for the third round is to be streamed live on the league’s Twitter feed tonight at 7:15pm.

Bridlington Town from: Dobson, Knaggs, Robson, Walters, Bowsley, Jenkinson, Williamson, Smith, Dennison, Paylor, Norfolk, Taylor, Day, Davidson, Robinson, Sutton and Buttle.