Seasiders move up to fourth after win at Eccleshill

Bridlington Town moved up into fourth in the NCEL Premier Division with a 3-2 win at Eccleshill United on Wednesday night.

Bridlington Town's Mike Thompson opened the scoring after only 11 minutes, after a corner was poorly defended and ended up in a goal-line scramble which was deemed to have been forced over the line by Thompson, despite plenty of protests from the home defenders.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure following the goal and a deep cross almost saw them double the lead until Harry Stead tipped the ball over the bar.

However, Town didn't have to wait long to double the lead with the resulting corner causing Eccleshill more problems as another brilliant cross was flicked in expertly at the near post by striker Jake Day for his sixth goal in as many games for the Seasiders, the visitors being 2-0 up after just 21 minutes.

From there Town took a firm grip of the game, and almost scored once again from a corner, this time the home side clearing the ball off the line.

With the pressure continuing to mount from Brid, eventually it paid off with a superb shot from 30 yards by Joey McFadyen, the effort curling its way into the top-left corner, putting the visitors into a comfortable position.

But the hosts refused to submit, and captain Charlie Flaherty latched onto the end of a direct through-ball from Khurram Shazad and after some confusion between Brid goalkeeper Tom Jackson and one of his defenders, Flaherty was able to take the ball around the gloveman for a tap-in right on the stroke of half-time.

Brid seemed unfazed by the goal as the second half began, almost extending their lead until another superb stop by Stead from a one-on-one denied Day.

Luke Harrop proved to be a problem down the left, linking up well with Joshua Grant and it was from a Harrop free-kick that Jackson was brought into action, pushing the ball around the post to deny a second Eccleshill goal.

Chris Lever came on up front, causing a different kind of problem for the visiting defenders, which eventually paid off as leading scorer Jake Thompson made it 3-2 with a superb strike from just outside the box which flew into the top corner.

Another goalmouth scramble looked to have put the hosts level, but it was deemed to not be over the line.

Despite Eccleshill dominating the game in the middle of the park late on, Town managed to hold onto the lead and see the game out to ensure three points were earned and complete an unbeaten February for Brett Agnew's team, lifting them into fourth spot in the table.

The Seasiders are now five points behind leaders Penistone Church and second-placed Worksop, who both have 60 points, but Town have two games in hand on Church and one in hand on the Tigers. They are only two points adrift of third-placed Yorkshire Amateur and have a game in hand on them also.

Town will head to 15th-placed Thackley this Saturday aiming to avenge their 4-0 defeat at Queensgate in December.