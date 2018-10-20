Seasiders crush Barton in derby clash

Bridlington Town powered to a 5-1 home win against Barton Town Old Boys at Queensgate.

The Seasiders opened the scoring after only two minutes when Joey McFadyen's corner sailed straight into the net.

Skipper Andy Norfolk doubled Brid's lead with a long-range effort and Chris Adams made it 3-0 before the interval, former Brid man Will Waudby being sent off for Barton.

The visitors' Tom Waudby had a penalty superbly saved on 52 minutes by Tom Jackson, but they did pull a goal back through Luke Aldrich shortly afterwards.

Super-sub Alex Bannister made an instant impact on his Brid debut, adding a fourth goal for the Seasiders in the 84th minute, a corner was headed back to the back post and Bannister nodded it over the line.

Jake Day's fine run and clinical finish rounded off the scoring for the Seasiders and a superb home win.