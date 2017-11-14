Seasiders boss Woodhouse staying despite Grimsby Town move rumours

Bridlington Town boss Curtis Woodhouse is not heading to League Two side Grimsby Town as their new first-team coach, despite reports linking to him a move earlier today.

Reports had suggested Woodhouse, 37, who took over as Brid boss last September, had been offered the first-team coach role at Blundell Park, where the manager is former Scarborough FC chief Russell Slade.

But Woodhouse announced on social media this afternoon, "I'm not going to Grimsby Town!" and Grimsby also put out an official statement saying Woodhouse was not joining the club and was invited to witness a first-team training session 'to gain an insight and experience to help progress his own career'.

Woodhouse played 19 games during Slade's first stint in charge at Grimsby, in the second half of the 2005/16 campaign in League Two, helping the Mariners to finish in fourth place, reaching the play-offs. Woodhouse played in both of Grimsby's play-off semi-final victories over Lincoln City, setting up the only goal of the game in the first leg.

He played his last Football League game in the play-off final at the Millennium Stadium where Grimsby were defeated 1–0 in the final by Cheltenham Town.

The former Sheffield United and Birmingham City midfielder left the club at the end of that campaign to take up boxing, and went on to become British light-welterweight champion.