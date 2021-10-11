Scarborough and Whitby handed trips to NPL East high-flyers in FA Trophy
NPL Premier Division outfit Scarborough Athletic have been drawn at NPL East leaders Liversedge in the FA Trophy third qualifying round.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:19 pm
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:20 pm
NPL Premier side Whitby Town are also on the road at NPL East high-flyers, Shildon AFC, who are second behind Liversedge, while Bridlington Town, who also play in NPL East, play host to third-placed Marske United.
Pickering Town, who are second-from-bottom in NPL East, face a tough game at NPL Premier strugglers Morpeth Town.
The games will be played on Saturday October 30.