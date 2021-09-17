Saturday League hit by referee shortage ahead of opening weekend
The Scarborough Saturday League is facing a shortage of referees for tomorrow's opening round of games, with three of the seven fixtures without a match official.
Mark Plumpton, who is manager of second division side Goal Sports, has said his club will offer to subsidise the cost of a referees course to bring more new match officials into the Scarborough Leagues.
Goal Sports are without a referee for their match at Newlands Reserves, 2pm kick-off, and Edgehill FC's first team game at Itis Itis Rovers and the Edgehill Reserves v Seamer Reserves clash were also needing refs.
Goal Sports FC boss Mark Plumpton said: "I know there is a national shortage, many refs we have had have not returned to the game for one reason or another.
"As a club Goal Sports FC is willing to subsidise the cost of the referees course to bring in a new referee to the Scarborough leagues.
"We are on the look out for a volunteer, qualified or unqualified to referee our game tomorrow and as it stands there are other games scheduled also requiring a referee."
If anyone is available tomorrow, qualified or unqualified, that can help referee any of these games they can ring Plumpton on 07878602168 or Steve Clegg, for Edgehill, on 07766114918.