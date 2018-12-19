Pocklington 4ths prove too strong for Rovers Reserves

A goal apiece from Jon Parsons, Olly Hughes and Rob Eeles put Pocklington Town 4ths into the quarter-finals of the Driffield League Challenge Cup with a 3-0 victory at Bridlington Rovers Reserves.

Bishop Wilton overcame a scare at Nafferton, scoring two own goals to go into the break at 2-2 before eventually romping to a 10-3 success in their Driffield League clash.

The second half was a different story with Wilton taking control of the game and scoring eight goals without reply to put Nafferton to the sword.

Nafferton’s only second-half effort was a Baz McRaye screamer from 30 yards.

Martonian were in the goals again with Ben I’Anson netting a hat-trick, and Gareth Owen and Danny Tighe also notching one apiece in their 5-0 victory over Flamborough.

Martonian took the game to Boro and were on top for most of the game.

Lodge against Spread Eagle was postponed.

League official Andrew Wilkinson said: “The league remind teams that the position the league takes regarding postponing games should be adhered to.

“A game should not be postponed if the team has enough players to legally start the game.

“The league is aware that teams have not being open with them regarding availability of players and further postponements will be looked into by the league.”

Bridlington Town Reserves’ home game against Blackburn Athletic fell victim to the wet weather.

The Seasiders’ second string’s next Humber Premier Division One game is at home to Driffield Evening Institute on Saturday December 29 at Queensgate, 2pm kick-off.