Pock Town 4ths edge to victory at rivals Lodge

Pocklington Town 4ths took a step closer to clinching the Driffield & District League table with a 2-1 win at rivals Lodge Athletic on Saturday.

Pocklington took the early initiative and lead 2-0 at half-time with goals from their player-manager Rob Eeles and Joe Higgins.

Lodge kicked into gear following the interval and bossed the second half, chasing an elusive goal.

The home side eventually pulled one goal back on 90 minutes through Marcus Hulah, but they couldn’t force a share of the points in added time.

In a competitive top-of-the table game, referee Mr Ferguson allowed the teams to compete and the game was a credit to both teams.

Flamborough took the spoils against Northcote Stars with a 4-1 victory on a heavy pitch.

James Stainforth led the way for the villagers with a brace of goals, while there was also one apiece from Chris Greenwood and Jason Coultas to put the game out of reach of the visitors.

Northcote’s consolation goal was notched by Tom Crawford.

Bishop Wilton took the points in a tight game against Martonian.

With very little between the teams, referee Mr Wilson allowed both teams to get stuck in with some thumping challenges.

Wilton took an early lead and went two-up 10 minutes into the second half.

Martonian battled back and pulled a goal back with 10 minutes remaining through Danny Tighe, but couldn’t force the equaliser.

Due to late call-offs and a lot of work by the league committee, fixtures were changed for last weekend.

Teams are again reminded that sanctions may be used, should games continue to be called off.

Opponents, referees and league officials are inconvenienced by these actions.

Pocklington Town 4ths face another stern test of their title credentials this Saturday, as Bishop Wilton head to The Balk while Lodge will host Spread Eagle.

Nafferton SRA will play host to Northcote Stars, while Bridlington Rovers Reserves are on their home turf against Martonian.