Player-boss Brett Agnew keen to push on after Bridlington Town open league account

Joe Lamplough in action during Brid's 2-1 win at home to Shildon Photo by Dom Taylor

In a crazy finale, keeper James Hitchcock pulled off a superb save to stop Shildon grabbing a late win and then the Seasiders went straight up the other end and secured their first win of the season thanks to Lewis Dennison’s strike.

Sub Dennison’s goal sparked huge celebrations among the Town players and fans alike, but Agnew is eager to keep the momentum going after this win.

“It was an exciting game, it was like tennis, going one way and then the other, and after losing out so late on at Brighouse it was great to see us be on the other side of it this time.

“We stopped them playing in the first half and did very well, we sat back a bit in defence after the break and they started to come back into it.

“It was a brilliant penalty save by Hitchy, who had a good game, and then to go up the other end and win it has given everyone a lift.

“But we need to keep our focus and realise we need to keep the momentum going in the next game at Ponte, who are down near the bottom too.

“We need to start getting some wins and pull away from the bottom of the table.”

The Seasiders have 10 days without a league game until Pontefract on Tuesday September 28.

Agnew added: “It is maybe not a bad thing that the lads can have a break and get away for a bit now, it gives time for them to recover from knocks.

“We will be without Jack Bulless for a few weeks as he suffered a broken jaw, Pete Davidson is coming back from his hamstring injury and Leon Dawson is unavailable for the Ponte game, so we will be trying to get a couple of new players in to bolster the squad.