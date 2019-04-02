PHOTO FOCUS: Sporting memories from 2008
We have taken a trip down Memory Lane to unearth some photos from the Bridlington Free Press sports archives from 2008.
If you know any of the people in the photos please email the sports desk on andy.bloomfield@jpimedia.co.uk
Bridlington Rangers Cheetahs Under 9s with team Manager Andrew Watson
jpimedia
Flamborough Girls football team
jpimedia
Pictured with the Bridlington Rangers Rhinos are Team Manager Rob Cawkhill and sponsor Jon Rowbottom from Lloyd Dowson
jpimedia
Christ Church Sports 2nd team pictured in the new kit sponsored by Nigel Berridge Director of Home Finder Ltd
jpimedia
View more