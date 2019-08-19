PHOTO FOCUS - Peave Bellerby Memorial Match
Bridlington Town's 2003 team tackled an Ex-Tigers team in the Peave Bellerby Memorial Football Match on Sunday.
Dominick Taylor was at Queensgate to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.
Hull City ex-Tigers line up before the Peave Bellerby memorial match
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
Bridlington Rangers players who did a fantastic job as ball boys on the day line up with coaches Shane Quinney and Anthony Cooper
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
Bridlington Town's Martin Thacker and Hull City's Justin Whittle
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
Hull City ex-Tiger Nathan Doyle and Town's Martin Thacker
Dom Taylor
jpimediaresell
View more