Peave Bellerby Memorial Football Match

PHOTO FOCUS - Peave Bellerby Memorial Match

Bridlington Town's 2003 team tackled an Ex-Tigers team in the Peave Bellerby Memorial Football Match on Sunday.

Dominick Taylor was at Queensgate to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.

Hull City ex-Tigers line up before the Peave Bellerby memorial match
Bridlington Rangers players who did a fantastic job as ball boys on the day line up with coaches Shane Quinney and Anthony Cooper
Bridlington Town's Martin Thacker and Hull City's Justin Whittle
Hull City ex-Tiger Nathan Doyle and Town's Martin Thacker
