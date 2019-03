Dom Taylor was at Gypsey Road to take photos for the Bridlington Free Press.

Mitch Collins shoots for Lodge Dom Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Rich Barnes (Lodge) hurdles a challenge Dom Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Josh Wilkin attacks for the hosts Dom Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Josh Wilkins pushes on for Lodge Dom Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more